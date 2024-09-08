MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Despite final loss, Jessica Pegula says deep run a confidence boost

The breakthrough on Arthur Ashe Stadium’s hard court was a confidence-boosting stepping stone like several others in her career, Pegula told reporters after the women’s final.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 08:40 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jessica Pegula receives her trophy after her final match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Jessica Pegula receives her trophy after her final match against Aryna Sabalenka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula receives her trophy after her final match against Aryna Sabalenka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jessica Pegula played in her first Grand Slam final in Flushing Meadows on Saturday and despite getting downed by an opponent at the peak of her powers, the top American in women’s tennis feels it will not be her last shot at a major title.

En route to the runner-up finish in a 7-5, 7-5 loss to an overpowering world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Pegula snapped an undesirable winless record in her six previous major quarterfinals appearances.

The breakthrough on Arthur Ashe Stadium’s hard court was a confidence-boosting stepping stone like several others in her career, the 30-year-old told reporters after the women’s final.

“I think I’ve taken confidence from winning a 250, from winning a 1000, from being able to win another 1000. Multiple ones now. Then to be able to be a Grand Slam finalist, I think that was kind of the last thing for me,” Pegula said.

“I made a lot of quarterfinals but can I make a semi? Can I be a contender to actually win a Grand Slam? I lost to girls that pretty much won the tournament every time. I know my level was right there,” Pegula said.

After battling an injury this season that forced her to skip Roland Garros, a more relaxed approach to this year’s US Open provided a lift.

“I handled the moment a little bit better this year ... with just having maybe a different perspective of ‘I had a rough start to the year and I didn’t really expect to be doing this well in the hard-court swing.’”

“I was able to kind of flip that script.”

Pegula’s dream run in New York, which will lift her to a career-high-matching No. 3 in the world, spotlights an embarrassment of riches for American women’s tennis.

Compatriot Emma Navarro, who lost to Sabalenka in the semifinal on Thursday, will crack the top-10 while current world No. 3 Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, will only drop a few places after a lackluster showing this year.

Related Topics

Jessica Pegula /

US Open /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Grand Slam /

Emma Navarro /

Coco Gauff /

Roland Garros

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Despite final loss, Jessica Pegula says deep run a confidence boost
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 4: India B to continue from 150/6 vs India A; India C beats India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Sabalenka dedicates title to family ‘who never gave up’ on dream
    AFP
  4. UEFA Nations League: England beats Ireland 2-0 on Carsley debut; Germany, Netherlands register thumping wins
    AFP
  5. US Open 2024: Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson win men’s doubles title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Despite final loss, Jessica Pegula says deep run a confidence boost
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Sabalenka dedicates title to family ‘who never gave up’ on dream
    AFP
  3. US Open 2024: Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson win men’s doubles title
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in final to win third Grand Slam title
    AP
  5. US Open finalist Fritz and semifinalist Tiafoe not on the American roster for the Davis Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Despite final loss, Jessica Pegula says deep run a confidence boost
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 4: India B to continue from 150/6 vs India A; India C beats India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Sabalenka dedicates title to family ‘who never gave up’ on dream
    AFP
  4. UEFA Nations League: England beats Ireland 2-0 on Carsley debut; Germany, Netherlands register thumping wins
    AFP
  5. US Open 2024: Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson win men’s doubles title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment