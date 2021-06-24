Home Euro News EURO 2020: France tops Group F, Portugal squeezes into last 16 after 2-2 draw World champion France won the group by one point from Germany in second with Portugal third, level on points with the Germans. Reuters Budapest 24 June, 2021 02:58 IST France manager Didier Deschamps congratulates Karim Benzema, center, at the end of the Euro 2020 Group F match against Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Thursday. - AP Reuters Budapest 24 June, 2021 02:58 IST Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped holder Portugal squeeze into the last 16 of the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday in a dramatic conclusion to Group F.World champion France won the group by one point from Germany in second with Portugal third, level on points with the Germans. EURO 2020: Full Round of 16 fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - France, Germany finish one-two in Group F; Portugal through EURO 2020 Golden Boot: Top goalscorers standings; Ronaldo leads list Ronaldo edged his side in front from the penalty spot, becoming the first European in World Cup and Euros history to score a combined 20 goals across the two competitions.As it happenedFrance striker Karim Benzema scored twice to put his side ahead but Ronaldo equalised from the spot to become the joint top-scorer in international football history.Germany battled back to draw 2-2 with Hungary in Munich, eliminating the side, as Portugal held on in Budapest to book a last-16 clash with Belgium on June 27 in Seville. France will face either Ukraine or Switzerland in Bucharest on June 28. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :