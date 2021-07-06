Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain semifinal: Team news, Predicted XIs EURO 2020: One of Italy or Spain will seal its spot in the final at Wembley on Sunday, by clinching the semifinal on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 06 July, 2021 12:51 IST Italy has looked impressive so far, but will face a big test against Spain on Tuesday. - AP Team Sportstar 06 July, 2021 12:51 IST Italy and Spain will clash in the first semifinal of the Euro 2020 on Tuesday at London's Wembley Stadium.Both teams are coming off contrasting quarterfinal wins over Belgium and Switzerland, respectively, and will be eager to book its place in Sunday's final at the same venue.The one expected change for Italy will be in the left-back role, where it will miss the services of Leonardo Spinazzola, who was ruled out because of an Achilles tendon injury that he sustained against Belgium.For Spain, Pablo Sarabia, who suffered a tear to his abductor muscle in his right leg, will miss out on a fourth successive start and Dani Olmo is likely to take his place.Here is how both teams could line-up for the fixture:Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; N. Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo InsigneSpain: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, P. Torres, A. Laporte, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani OlmoSquads:Italy: Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore SiriguDefenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael ToloiMidfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico ChiesaForwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo RaspadoriSpain: Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert SanchezDefenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar AzpilicuetaMidfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama TraoreForwards: Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :