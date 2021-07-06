Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain semifinal: Team news, Predicted XIs

Italy and Spain will clash in the first semifinal of the Euro 2020 on Tuesday at London's Wembley Stadium.

Both teams are coming off contrasting quarterfinal wins over Belgium and Switzerland, respectively, and will be eager to book its place in Sunday's final at the same venue.

The one expected change for Italy will be in the left-back role, where it will miss the services of Leonardo Spinazzola, who was ruled out because of an Achilles tendon injury that he sustained against Belgium.

For Spain, Pablo Sarabia, who suffered a tear to his abductor muscle in his right leg, will miss out on a fourth successive start and Dani Olmo is likely to take his place.

Here is how both teams could line-up for the fixture:

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; N. Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Spain: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, P. Torres, A. Laporte, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo