FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Man United hosts Liverpool, while Man City faces Newcastle

Champions Manchester City will take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals, while 12-time winners Manchester United will host Premier League leaders Liverpool.

United booked its quarterfinal berth with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, while Liverpool beat Championship side Southampton 3-0 at Anfield to advance.

City secured its quarterfinal berth in emphatic fashion with Erling Haaland scoring five goals in a 6-2 victory over Luton Town on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will play Coventry City after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0, while Chelsea will meet Leicester City after their 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Wednesday.

Quarterfinal draw:

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Coventry City

Manchester United V Liverpool

Chelsea V Leicester City

Manchester City V Newcastle United