FC Madras unveils residential football academy in Mahabalipuram

FC Madras unveiled a world-class football facility in Mahabalipuram on Saturday. Called as the new ‘home of FC Madras’ the academy is built to FIFA standards and is specified by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) along with the Asian football Confederation (AFC).

The pristine 23-acre integrated campus houses state-of-the-art floodlit football pitches including East Asia’s first hybrid pitch, a functional strength and conditioning centre, medical and recovery facilities, an indoor international-standard futsal pitch, a six-lane swimming pool, a residential hostel with a modern kitchen and dining facilities and an alternative learning center following the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) curriculum.

The academy has made a long-term commitment towards talent development and aims to provide a unique blend of world-class football infrastructure, a methodology covering football, education and life skills. The residential facility can accommodate up to 130 athletes and meet their training, housing and learning needs.

FC Madras offers a scholarship program for talented young footballers selected through a nation-wide scouting program. The aim of the academy is to be one of the best finishing schools for football in India which will produce players who will represent India internationally and make the nation proud.

“The dream is to find the next Messi from Madras. Our country has amazing young sporting talent that deserve success, but need the infrastructure, environment and opportunity to unlock their true potential. It is encouraging to see the government and private companies take a bigger interest in sports and its infrastructure, and with the new FC Madras campus, I believe we have taken another step forward to inspire other leaders and businesses to create similar academies because our future champions need it,” said Girish Mathrubootham, Founder of FC Madras.

Abhishek Yadav former captain of the Indian football team will be joining as the CEO of FC Madras.