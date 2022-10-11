Fifa-U17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Johnson scores as Brazil beats Morocco 1-0

Morocco began asking questions right from kick-off but it was Brazil’s calculated play that won it the game.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
BHUBANESWAR 11 October, 2022 18:45 IST
The young Atlas Lionesses will play India next at the same stadium on October 14.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The young Atlas Lionesses will play India next at the same stadium on October 14. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Johnson scored the winner as Brazil beat Morocco 1-0 in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

In the opening minute, Iman el Hannachi met Djennah Cherif’s pass on the volley, forcing Leilane – the Brazilian goalie – to make a full-stretched save.

But that was Morocco’s only shot on target as the  Selecao tightened their grip on the game.

With forwards Aline and Johnson threatening in the Morocco box, Brazil got the breakthrough in the fifth minute. A counter-attack, starting a one-two between Aline and Lara, progressed with the latter passing it to Johnson.

The Brazilian forward – who had finished as the highest goal-scorer at the U-17 CONMEBOL Championship – made a run behind the Moroccan defence and put the ball in the back of the net with a powerful right-footed finish.

Simone Gomez’s side came close to doubling its lead seven minutes later when a through ball from Johnson beat two Moroccan defenders as Ana Julia (No. 8) rushed to slot it home.

But Morocco’s Wisaal El Assaoui (No. 8) – tracking back at the last moment - cleared the ball to the right end and kept the score 1-0.

Brazil continued to attack, with Johnson twice coming close to doubling her goal tally, in the first half injury time and the 52nd minute, respectively.

Though the win secured three points for Brazil, it was exposed in moments of counter-attack, where the girls took time to track back. This is something a high-intensity team like the United States will take note of before the two teams meet three days later.

Morocco, on the other hand – coming in as the first North African country in the tournament – will take joy in the performance of its goalkeeper Louisa Derbali.

Derbali – who helped Morocco earn qualification with two key saves in the penalty shootout against Ghana – was instrumental in limiting the margin of goals to just one against the women in yellow and blue.

The young Atlas Lionesses will play India next at the same stadium on October 14 and will expect the similar fan support it got today, with cheers of ‘Maghreb’ from the stands.

THE RESULT
Morocco 0 lost to Brazil 1 (Johnson 5’)

