FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Defending Champion Spain beats Japan 2-1 to seal semifinal spot

Two late goals by Vicky Lopez helped Spain complete a comeback from 0-1 down to win the match 2-1 and keep its hopes of title defence, alive.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 22:25 IST
Vicky Lopez (R) of Spain scored both the goal, with the winner coming in the last moments of second-half injury time.

Vicky Lopez (R) of Spain scored both the goal, with the winner coming in the last moments of second-half injury time. | Photo Credit: NAVDEEP SINGH

Two late goals by Vicky Lopez of Spain spoiled Japan’s party as the defending champion won the the quarterfinal 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday.

Spain lost a key chance to have its nose in front when Carla Camacho missed the penalty in the 37th minute after a foul by Toko Koga gifted it the spot kick.

In the second half, Japan exploited the chance when Momoko Tanikawa hit a stunner from long range to take the early lead.

But the defending champion Spain kept attacking on the counter and in the 87th minute, Vicky Lopez – following a melee in the penalty box – shot on target to make it all square.

Japan’s tired legs saw Lopez run them out in injury time as she scored the second in the dying minutes of second-half injury time. Spain will face Germany in the semifinals on October 26.

Match result:
Japan 1 (Tanikawa 66’) lost to Spain 2 (Lopez 87’, 90+3’)

