FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Colombia breezes past Tanzania to enter semis for the first time

Colombia beat a nine-member Tanzania 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa, on Saturday.

With the win, its dream redemption in the tournament – following four successive group stage exits including that in 2018 – continues.

The girls in yellow started the match pressing very high and got the breakthrough within the first three minutes. Colombia’s counter-attack was finished with a goal by captain Linda Caicedo, who beat Zulfa Makau with ease.

Despite Tanzania playing a 4-1-4-1 shape, it could not stop its opposition from inflicting further blows when the second goal came 13 minutes later. Cristina Motta’s cross from the left was headed into the goal by Yesica Munoz.

The match got bad to worse for the Serengeti girls when Zainabu Ally’s foul on Juana Ortegon saw her being sent off, following a VAR check by referee Ivana Martincic.

Colombia piled on misery on Tanzania with a spot-kick in the 32nd minute.

Though Bakari Shime (Tanzania's head coach) changed the goalkeeper – bringing on Husna Mtunda for Makau – Gabriela Rodriguez scored with ease to continue building on the lead.

In the second half, Tanzania looked defensively stronger despite having a player less. In the 80th minute, Colombia came close to scoring its fourth when Orianna Quintero beat Mtunda, but Tanzania’s captain Noela Luhala made a key clearance in the final moment.

Luhala saw her relief turn into agony minutes later, when her foul on Ana Guzman was penalized with the second red card of the match, reducing a hapless Tanzania to just nine players.

Team Colombia celebrates after making it to the semifinal for the first time, in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: FIFA

Carlos Paniagua’s (Colombian head coach) side – which finished as runner-up in the U-17 CONMEBOL Championship – has already had its best run in the tournament, making it past the group stage.

Now through to the semifinal, it will face Nigeria in the first semifinal at the same stadium on October 26.