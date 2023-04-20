FIFA U20 World Cup draw: All you need to know; Time; Pots; When, where to watch

The draw for the FIFA U20 World Cup, happening in Argentina, is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 21 at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

Initially, Indonesia was chosen as the host nation for the U20 World Cup, but FIFA stopped Indonesia from hosting the event after the country’s football federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw because the governor of the island of Bali refused to host the Israel team.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.

Qualified teams for the FIFA U20 World Cup Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, New Zealand, Nigeria, Senegal, Slovakia, The Gambia, Tunisia, Uruguay, USA, Uzbekistan.

POTS

Pot 1 - Argentina, Uruguay, USA, France, Senegal, Italy

Pot 2 - England, Korea Republic, New Zealand, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia

Pot 3 - Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras, Fiji

Pot 4 - Guatemala, Dominican Republic, The Gambia, Israel, Slovakia, Tunisia

How will the draw take place?

One team from each pot will be drawn into each of the six groups. FIFA’s general principle is to ensure that no group has more than one team from the same confederation drawn into it. The 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four, with 16 of them advancing to the knockout phase.

Who will present the draw?

Sam Johnson will present the draw, which will be conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza. Argentinian Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia will be present, along with a couple of FIFA Legends.

When and where will the draw take place?

The draw will take place at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 21 at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

How can you watch the draw?

The FIFA U20 World Cup draw will be live streamed on FIFA+. You can watch the live stream HERE