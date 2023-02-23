FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Complete list of teams

Football

23 February, 2023 18:49 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haiti, Portugal, and Panama booked their spots while also completing the line-up for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand after success at the inaugural Play-Off Tournament.

The showpiece tournament will begin on July 20 in Auckland with the final to be played on August 20 in Sydney.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “I am delighted to welcome Haiti, Portugal, and Panama to the final line up of teams who will play at the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. All three teams will bring colour and excitement to the Tournament which will capture the imagination of fans around the world as women’s football goes Beyond Greatness in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand this July and August.”

Full line-up for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Group A - New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B - Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C - Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D - England, Haiti, Denmark, China
Group E - USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal
Group F - France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama
Group G - Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
Group H - Germany, Morocco, Colombia, Korea Republic
Full schedule and list of teams for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Full schedule and list of teams for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

