FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Complete list of teams

Haiti, Portugal, and Panama booked their spots while also completing the line-up for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand after success at the inaugural Play-Off Tournament.

The showpiece tournament will begin on July 20 in Auckland with the final to be played on August 20 in Sydney.

Haiti and Panama will head to Australia complete Group D and F respectively, while Portugal will make its way back to Aotearoa, New Zealand to join defending champion USA in Group E.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “I am delighted to welcome Haiti, Portugal, and Panama to the final line up of teams who will play at the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. All three teams will bring colour and excitement to the Tournament which will capture the imagination of fans around the world as women’s football goes Beyond Greatness in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand this July and August.”

Full line-up for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group A - New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland Group B - Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada Group C - Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan Group D - England, Haiti, Denmark, China Group E - USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal Group F - France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama Group G - Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina Group H - Germany, Morocco, Colombia, Korea Republic