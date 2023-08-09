MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Hurtig considers VAR penalty tattoo if Sweden wins tournament

American keeper Alyssa Naeher got both hands to Hurtig’s spot kick, but the ball made it over the line by a matter of millimetres and a FIFA VAR image showing it was a shade over the line quickly went viral.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 08:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sweden’s Lina Hurtig celebrates with teammates at the end of a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Sweden’s Lina Hurtig celebrates with teammates at the end of a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sweden’s Lina Hurtig celebrates with teammates at the end of a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Sweden’s Lina Hurtig might immortalise her shootout-winning penalty against the United States with a tattoo, but only if her country wins the World Cup, she told reporters in Auckland on Tuesday as the team prepared for their quarterfinal with Japan.

The 27-year-old Arsenal winger came off the bench in the 81st minute of the last-16 clash and got her moment of glory when she struck the seventh penalty in a wild shootout that saw the Swedes on the brink of elimination before coming from behind to win 5-4.

Also Read: Morocco’s Women’s World Cup run on par with men in Qatar 2022, says coach Pedros

American keeper Alyssa Naeher got both hands to Hurtig’s spot kick, but the ball made it over the line by a matter of millimetres and a FIFA VAR image showing it was a shade over the line quickly went viral.

USA’s goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher concedes the winning goal scored by Sweden’s forward #08 Lina Hurtig (unseen) in the penalty shout-out during the round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023.
USA’s goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher concedes the winning goal scored by Sweden’s forward #08 Lina Hurtig (unseen) in the penalty shout-out during the round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

USA’s goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher concedes the winning goal scored by Sweden’s forward #08 Lina Hurtig (unseen) in the penalty shout-out during the round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

“It’s just how everything went,” Hurtig told reporters. “That picture afterwards, it was so crazy. It’s so crazy that we went through on that (penalty).”

“The (VAR) picture I’ve seen a lot, the penalty not so much. I don’t want to see it again, I get a little pain in my stomach actually, there’s so many feelings that come up when I see it,” Hurtig said in an interview with Swedish radio.

Reactions from home have ranged from congratulations to suggestions that she get a tattoo of the viral image of the penalty that set up Sweden for their meeting with Japan.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard says pressure will be on Australia in quarterfinals

“I’ve said that we have to beat Japan now, otherwise it’s all for nothing,” Hurtig said. “But if we win gold, it’s not impossible.”

Sweden, which has appeared at all nine World Cup tournaments but has never won one, meets 2011 champion Japan in a quarterfinal clash at Auckland’s Eden Park on Friday.

Related Topics

Sweden /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Lina Hurtig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Hurtig considers VAR penalty tattoo if Sweden wins tournament
    Reuters
  2. Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
    Reuters
  3. Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto
    Reuters
  4. Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
  5. Lopetegui parts company with Wolves
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Hurtig considers VAR penalty tattoo if Sweden wins tournament
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard says pressure will be on Australia in quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Morocco’s Women’s World Cup run on par with men in Qatar 2022, says coach Pedros
    AFP
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: France sails into quarters after facile Morocco win
    AFP
  5. WATCH: If a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player, says Australia coach on Kerr’s return from injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Hurtig considers VAR penalty tattoo if Sweden wins tournament
    Reuters
  2. Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
    Reuters
  3. Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto
    Reuters
  4. Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
  5. Lopetegui parts company with Wolves
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment