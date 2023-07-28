Women’s World Cup: Denmark coach calls his team underdogs, England manager agrees

European champion England will be keen to rediscover its scoring touch after a lacklustre start to their Women’s World Cup campaign when it takes on Denmark in Sydney on Friday, where the winner could secure a spot in the knockouts.
The Lionesses beat tournament debutants Haiti 1-0 in their opener, courtesy of Georgia Stanway’s penalty. They last scored a goal from open play in their win over Brazil on April 6.
Denmark, which saw off China thanks to 90th-minute goal from Amalie Vangsgaard, is level with England on three points at the top of Group D.
“It’s not always about scoring seven goals,” England defender Lucy Bronze said. “You could go to the World Cup and win it by winning 1-0 all the time or drawing and winning on penalties.
“Performances mean a lot to us, but results are important too.”
-Reuters
