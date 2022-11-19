The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on November 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between host Qatar and Ecuador.

Is BTS star Jungkook performing at the opening ceremony?

Yes. While FIFA is yet to announce a complete list of performers for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony, Jungkook, a member of the globally popular Korean boy band BTS, has confirmed his presence at the event. BTS has confirmed Jungkook will perform the official soundtrack of this edition of the world cup, Dreamers, at the opening ceremony.

Who is Jungkook?

Often known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ aka the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook was born in Busan, South Korea, on September 1, 1997.

Jungkook’s latest collaboration with Charlie Puth was on the single, ‘Left and Right,’ which was released on June 24.

The last time BTS, a seven-member group, performed live together was at the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert.

BTS is currently on a hiatus, with its eldest member Kim Seok-jin set to join mandatory military service in December.

Is Jungkook the first K-pop idol to perform at the opening/closing ceremony of major sporting event?

No, Jungkook is not the first K-pop idol to perform at the opening/closing ceremony of a major sporting event. South Korean K-pop group EXO and soloist CL performed at the closing ceremony of Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Why is Jungkook’s performance generating a buzz? What is BTS ARMY?

BTS’ social media following speaks for itself, with 69 million Instagram followers and 42.1 million on Twitter, apart from numerous fan pages. Jungkook’s has 47.9 million followers on Instagram. BTS fans are called ARMY and Jungkook has tattoos of the fandom name and logo. With the confirmation of his performance at the opening ceremony, the ARMY members coined the term “FIFAKOOK” on social media.

When and where to watch Jungkook’s opening ceremony performance?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on November 20 at 7pm IST.

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World up 2022 will be available on the following channels across the world: