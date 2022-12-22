FACT CHECK: Did Aguero get a FIFA World Cup winner’s medal for Argentina after Qatar 2022

Argentina beat France in what was perhaps the most exciting FIFA World Cup final, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Lionel Messi scored twice for La Albiceleste, while Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick as the match was forced into penalties.

Argentina pipped the defending World Champion to clinch the Cup and add a third star to its jersey.

In Argentina, the celebrations have not stopped 🇦🇷🏆 #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/26nzHvqVGW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 21, 2022

One photo that made rounds on the internet after the victory was former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero celebrating with the winner’s medal at the Stadium and also after returning to Buenos Aries.

The question, as a result, was did Aguero win the World Cup Winner’s medal?

Sportstar did a fact check on the claim to find if at all, did Aguero win the winner’s medal in Qatar.

Claim: Sergio Aguero won the FIFA World Cup winner's medal

The former Manchester City striker was seen celebrating with Argentina players in the dressing room and several media houses reported that the team had registered him as an assistant coach before the World Cup final.

As a result, he, as part of the coaching staff was awarded the gold medal.

Fact Check

Argentina started the FIFA World Cup campaign with an all-Argentine crew, comprising the following coaching staff:

⦿ Head Coach: Lionel Messi

Argentina had offered Aguero the job of an assistant coach earlier in 2022, which he, however, had declined. At the FIFA World Cup 2022, he was present, more as an unofficial supporter and NOT as a coach in any capacity.

He was often seen training with the players at the Qatar

The photos where he is seen with the winner’s medal is therefore not won by him, per say, but borrowed from one of Argentina’s players.

Verdict: False

Sergio Aguero has 41 goals and 19 assists in 101 games for Argentina and was forced to retire from football in 2021, following a heart condition. He has won the Olympic Games Gold Medal in 2008 and the Copa America last year with Argentina.

Argentinian forwards Lionel Messi (L) and Sergio Aguero pose with the gold medal during the men’s Olympic football tournament medal ceremony at the national stadium in Beijing during the Men’s Final between Nigeria and Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

But in Qatar, he was a fan.

“The invitation to be part of Argentina staff was in the table. I spoke with Chiqui [Tapia, Argentina Football Association president] and I was clear with him about my goal to enjoy my time,” Aguero had told ESPN. “I’m going to Qatar, but as a fan.”