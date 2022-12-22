The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup saw the most goals scored in any edition of the tournament, with the count reaching 172 in Qatar.

The final saw six goals between Argentina and France, including extra-time goals, from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, respectively.

How many goals were scored in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

In the FIFA World Cup, which was played from November 20 to December 18, 2022, 172 goals were scored in total. The tournament saw every team score at least one goal, with Canada scoring its first-ever goal in the World Cup.

Who scored the first goal of FIFA World Cup 2022?

Enner Valencia of Ecuador scored the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The forward had almost scored in the third minute only to see it being disallowed by VAR.

He finally found the net in the 16th minute with a goal from the spot.

Who scored the last goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Kylian Mbappe scored the last goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He converted from the spot in the 118th minute to equalise for France to force the match into penalties.

It has to be noted here that the goals in a penalty shootout are not considered goals while calculating goals after the tournament. They are deciders only for the result of the match.

That is why Gonzalo Montiel’s final strike in the shootout is not considered the last goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Who scored the most goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Kylian Mbappe, the France forward won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Lionel Messi finished second with seven goals, while his compatriot Julian Alvarez and Frenchman Olivier Giroud finished third.

Which team scored most goals in the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina led the goal tally with 18 goals in the tournament, while France and England finished second with 13 goals each.

Which team scored the least number of goals in the FIFA World Cup?

Belgium, Denmark, Tunisia, Qatar and Wales finished the World Cup with the least number of goals, at one goal each.

How were the goals scored in the FIFA World Cup?

The tournament saw over 16 percent of goals scored through headers, while about half of the total goals were scored from the right foot.

The World Cup saw two own goals, one off Enzo Fernandez of Argentina against Australia and the other off Nayef Aguerd of Morocco against Canada.

Iran scored all its four goals with the right foot, while Mexico scored both its goals from the left foot, including the stunning free-kick by Luis Chavez.

Lionel Messi scored a goal from each foot in the final to force the match into penalties.

Here is a breakdown of how the goals were scored in the FIFA World Cup 2022: