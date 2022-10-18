Ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are approaching 3 million as the countdown continues to the first edition of the tournament in Qatar, which will get underway at Al Bayt Stadium in just over a month’s time on November 20.

“We have always said that Qatar will deliver the best-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup. And as you look around the country today, at the state-of-the-art stadiums, the training pitches, the metro, the wider infrastructure, everything is ready and everyone is welcome,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“The world is excited. Qatar is ready. The stage is set. Together, we will deliver the best World Cup ever on and off the field.”

During a press conference in Doha, organisers said 2.89 million tickets had been sold for the 64 matches to be staged in eight state-of-the-art stadiums. Demand has been highest among fans based in Qatar, the USA, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil, and Germany.

Tournament organisers said that the Hayya Card will act as an entry permit for international fans, provide free public transport across the country and allow access to stadiums for fans with a valid match ticket.

“We operate over 168 official sites through the compact nature of Qatar, and each one of these sites is essential to the running and successful delivery of this World Cup. Way beyond testing the eight stadiums, the volunteers and accreditation centres are now fully operational, with the ticketing centre at the DECC opening tomorrow and the IBC and Main Media Centre to follow. I can only reiterate FIFA’s confidence and deep appreciation for all the work preparing to deliver the best FIFA World Cup ever in just over one month’s time,” said FIFA Chief Operating Officer – World Cup, Colin Smith.

“After more than a decade of hard work and close collaboration with stakeholders across the country, Qatar stands ready to host a memorable edition of the FIFA World Cup. The compact nature of our tournament means visitors will never be far from the action – always close to a stadium or entertainment activation. We look forward to hosting a tournament that will live long in the memory of fans from across the globe,” said Yasir Al Jamal, Director General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

“Qatar is ready to host a global celebration of the beautiful game. We look forward to welcoming fans and players from across the world as they sample our welcoming hospitality, vast array of entertainment options and, of course, top-class international football. It promises to be a unique edition of the FIFA World Cup – and one that will leave a lasting, positive impact on Qatar, the Middle East and the Arab world,” added Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.