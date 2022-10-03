Cameroon finished third in the African Cup of Nations 2021 and has made more appearances at the FIFA World Cup than any other country from Africa.

In 1990, the team caused a major upset in the group stage defeating Argentina, the champion of the previous edition of World Cup. When it faces Brazil in Qatar, this time, it will look to have a similar result in its favour.

Among the other members in its group, Cameroon has faced only Brazil in the World Cup previously, in 2014 and 1994. Both times, Brazil has come out victorious.

Cameroon has not managed to qualify for the knockout phase since its quarter-final appearance in 1990.

Manager: Rigobert Song

Cameroon's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 23 4 7 12 18 43

When is Cameroon playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia - 3.30 pm - Al Janoub Stadium

November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia - 3.30 pm - Al Janoub Stadium ⦿ December 3 - Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium