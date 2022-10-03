Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Cameroon has made more appearances at the FIFA World Cup than any other country from Africa and is grouped alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Qatar 2022.

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 08:31 IST
Cameroon has not managed to qualify for the knockout phase since its quarter-final appearance in 1990 and head coach Rigobert Song will look to change that in Qatar.

Cameroon has not managed to qualify for the knockout phase since its quarter-final appearance in 1990 and head coach Rigobert Song will look to change that in Qatar.

Cameroon finished third in the African Cup of Nations 2021 and has made more appearances at the FIFA World Cup than any other country from Africa.

In 1990, the team caused a major upset in the group stage defeating Argentina, the champion of the previous edition of World Cup. When it faces Brazil in Qatar, this time, it will look to have a similar result in its favour.

Among the other members in its group, Cameroon has faced only Brazil in the World Cup previously, in 2014 and 1994. Both times, Brazil has come out victorious.

Manager: Rigobert Song

Cameroon's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
2347121843

When is Cameroon playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium
  • ⦿ November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia - 3.30 pm - Al Janoub Stadium
  • ⦿ December 3 - Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium
Where can I watch Cameroon’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Cameroon’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

