Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final: Messi scores after penalty VAR controversy - Live reactions

Argentina won a penalty in the 22nd minute of the final against France but the decision was highly controversial and divided social media.

Angel Di Maria broke into the France penalty area when he was appeared to have been tripped by Ousmane Dembele. The referee straight away pointed to the spot.

Messi took the spot kick and put the South American team ahead in the 23rd minute. This was Messi’s sixth goal in this World Cup and puts him in clear lead in the Golden Boot race.

What surprised fans and experts alike was that the referee did not take a VAR check for the decision. Hashtags such as Rigged and No VAR started trending on Twitter minutes after the decision was made.

This was not the first time Argentina has been criticised for penalty calls going in its favour. In the semifinal, Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic’s foul on Julian Alvarez’s was also termed as too soft to deem a penalty.

Earlier, in the group stage, Messi winning a penalty after a foul by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny also drew flak from social media.

Argentina consolidated on the opening goal and doubled the lead with a brilliant open play goal which too was finished by Angel Di Maria.

The first to arrive at the scene, who else but Piers Morgan:

That wasn't a penalty. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022

Patrice Evra is afraid of the referees:

My fear was not Argentina it was the referee! #ArgentinaVsFrance — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2022

Joey Barton thinks it was a soft penalty:

Argentina comfortably the better side. Ref is also very Argie friendly which helps. Penalty was very soft. I don't think it was. 2nd goal was quality.



France need a miracle. Miles off it in the first period. #ArgentinaVsFrance — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 18, 2022

Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi is loving the overall performance irrespective of the penalty:

Argentina tonight is at 3500 Elo :D — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) December 18, 2022

Okay, this angle clearly shows it…



What is that penalty call?

And where is the VAR check?#ArgentinaVsFrance#WorldCup#WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/1v9vehSVge — Marcus Gomes | F/A LFT (@MarcusGomes) December 18, 2022

No VAR check for this penalty? Argentina have definitely pulled some stings 🤔 — SWB 𖤐 (@ykkswb) December 18, 2022

Was it the right call to award a penalty to Argentina?#ARGFRA#FIFAWorldCup — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 18, 2022

Loooool



Genuinely how was that a pen? Argentina been getting everything , no VAR when it comes to Argentina lol.



Should've known to never ago against the FIFA script https://t.co/7IqjCitW3Z — Julian (@jmnbetting) December 18, 2022

MAIS C'EST PAS POSSIBLE À CHAQUE MATCHS L'ARGENTINE A UN PÉNALTY#ARGFRApic.twitter.com/NmRqlvI210 — ® (@_rom1rom2_) December 18, 2022

