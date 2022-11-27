Argentina vs Mexico, Live reactions FIFA World Cup: Messi scores and assists in 2-0 win; Qatar 2022 updates

Argentina saw Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez score as the Albiceleste got its first win in the FIFA World Cup 2022, against Mexico on Sunday.
Messi was involved in both the goals, scoring and assisting one, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
With the goal, the 35-year-old took his goal tally to eight, going level with the two-time World Cup winner Maradona and his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who also got to that feat, in this edition of the World Cup, in Qatar 2022.
Here is how social media is reacting to La Pulga taking his team to a victory:
Linekar enjoyed a great day of football:
Tennis player Andy Murray has something for Piers Morgan:
Messi with the man of the match award:
A former Argentina player enjoyed the win tonight:
Fabrizio Romano reacts to Messi equalling Ronaldo’s World Cup goal tally:
Messi and Enzo keep Argentina alive to make it to the Last 16:
Messi truly stepped up for Argentina:
Praise for Enzo Fernandez by his former club: