Argentina vs Mexico, Live reactions FIFA World Cup: Messi scores and assists in 2-0 win; Qatar 2022 updates

Argentina saw Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez score as the Albiceleste got its first win in the FIFA World Cup 2022, against Mexico on Sunday.

Messi was involved in both the goals, scoring and assisting one, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

With the goal, the 35-year-old took his goal tally to eight, going level with the two-time World Cup winner Maradona and his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who also got to that feat, in this edition of the World Cup, in Qatar 2022.

Here is how social media is reacting to La Pulga taking his team to a victory:

Linekar enjoyed a great day of football:

Today we saw 3 of the greats deliver for their country. @lewy_official, @KMbappe and Lionel Messi. Gotta love a World Cup. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2022

Tennis player Andy Murray has something for Piers Morgan:

Messi with the man of the match award:

🐐 Who else?



With a goal and a recording breaking assist, Lionel Messi etches his name in the history books once again. Your @Budweiser Player of the Match.



Where he walks, greatness follows.



🇦🇷 #ARGMEX 🇲🇽 #POTM#YoursToTake#BudweiserWorldCup#BringHomeTheBud | @budfootballpic.twitter.com/PpRQ2blis0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

A former Argentina player enjoyed the win tonight:

Vamossssssss . Que alegria tengo 😁 pic.twitter.com/iOHoWoD0fO — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 26, 2022

Fabrizio Romano reacts to Messi equalling Ronaldo’s World Cup goal tally:

Lionel Andrés Messi. Two goals in this World Cup, eight total World Cup goals in his career. ⭐️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022pic.twitter.com/WSL06AD6cg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2022

Messi and Enzo keep Argentina alive to make it to the Last 16:

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez's golazos kept the party alive for Argentina! 🇦🇷



See the highlights on FIFA+ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

Messi truly stepped up for Argentina:

