Ben White leaves England World Cup squad, returns home for personal reasons

England defender Ben White is set to miss the rest of the World Cup in Qatar after returning home for personal reasons, the team said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the English FA said, “Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.”

White did not play in any of the three group B matches.

England topped the group, beating Iran and Wales while playing a draw against the USA. The 1966 champion will face Senegal in the round of 16.