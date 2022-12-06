Brazil team members unveiled a Pele banner after their win against South Korea in the World Cup Round of 16 match at the Stadium 974 in Qatar.

The 82-year-old was admitted to hospital last week to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and was moved to end-of life support after he stopped responding to chemotherapy.

Later, he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports. Pele took to Instagram to say he is continuing his treatment as usual.

Brazil fans hold a banner showing support for former Brazil player Pele. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too,” he posted.

He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital treatment on a regular basis.

On Saturday, World Cup host Qatar also showed its support for former Brazil striker, lighting up buildings with a “Get well soon” message for the Brazil football great.