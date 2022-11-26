News

Brazil favourite but beatable, says Switzerland's Elvedi

AFP
Doha 26 November, 2022 20:05 IST
(L to R) Switzerland's Djibril Sow, Nico Elvedi and Fabian Rieder take part in a training session ahead of their clash against Brazil in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Switzerland centre-back Nico Elvedi said on Saturday his side would not be awed by the might of Brazil, saying it had enough quality to push the tournament favourites.

“Every team in this world is beatable,” the Borussia Moenchengladbach defender said ahead of Monday’s game against the five-time champion.

“We know the challenge, but we are not going to hide away. We know our quality and what we are able to show.”

A second-half goal from Elvedi’s former Gladbach teammate Breel Embolo helped Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their opening fixture.

Elvedi said that win “did us good” and “gave us a lot of trust”.

Switzerland has qualified for the knockout stage in four of its last five World Cup appearances.

Avoiding defeat against Brazil would put the side in a strong position to reach the last 16 ahead of what will likely be a crucial final group stage clash with Serbia.

Elvedi said the Swiss could draw little hope from the likely absence of Brazil talisman Neymar, who will miss the match with an ankle injury.

“It won’t change much for us,” he added. “They have enough top players who can play in that position.

“I will sleep exactly the same as always. I won’t be sleeping better because Neymar isn’t playing.”

Switzerland trails Brazil on goal difference in the early Group G standings.

Elvedi said his team would relish the chance to “measure ourselves against the best”.

“We know that this is a really difficult opponent... Brazil is one of the favourites but we are looking forward. We are hot for this game.”

