FIFA World Cup 2022: Can you still name an injury replacement?

Hernandez is the latest name on the French injury list alongside Benzema, Kimpembe, Nkunku, Pogba and Kante, who are all out injured.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 16:15 IST
England skipper Harry Kane sustained a blow to his ankle in the win over Iran.

England skipper Harry Kane sustained a blow to his ankle in the win over Iran.

Defender Lucas Hernandez became the latest France player to be ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury.

The full-back limped out of the pitch after sustaining an ankle injury, adding to the defending champion’s woes.

France has already lost the services of Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante, who are out injured.

Teams can’t name a replacement as the deadline to make injury replacements to the squads expires 24 hours prior to their opening games.

France’s squad is now trimmed to 24 after Didier Deschamps opted not to replace Benzema in the roster.

England will be sweating on the fitness status of captain Harry Kane, who sustained an ankle injury in the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. Kane is set to undergo a scan ahead of England’s next game against the USA on Friday.

If Kane is ruled out of the tournament, England’s striking options are Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford.

