Defender Lucas Hernandez became the latest France player to be ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury.

The full-back limped out of the pitch after sustaining an ankle injury, adding to the defending champion’s woes.

France has already lost the services of Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante, who are out injured.

Teams can’t name a replacement as the deadline to make injury replacements to the squads expires 24 hours prior to their opening games.

France’s squad is now trimmed to 24 after Didier Deschamps opted not to replace Benzema in the roster.

England will be sweating on the fitness status of captain Harry Kane, who sustained an ankle injury in the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. Kane is set to undergo a scan ahead of England’s next game against the USA on Friday.

If Kane is ruled out of the tournament, England’s striking options are Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford.