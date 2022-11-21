Who is Cody Gakpo - Netherlands’ winger more effective than Haaland in Europe

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been setting Europe on fire with his glut of goals since his move to the Etihad in the summer. But another European starlet has been doing the same without due recognition.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has more goal involvements (29) this season than Haaland (26). The 23-year-old winger has been central to PSV’s positive start to the Eredivisie as it stands in second place and just a point off the top.

Gakpo has scored 15 goals and recorded 14 assists in all competitions for PSV, while Haaland has scored 23 goals and set up three in just 14 appearances.

Gakpo got on the scoresheet for the Netherlands, on World Cup debut, in the campaign opener against Senegal.

The Dutchman had plenty of interest in the summer transfer window from the Premier League with Manchester United among the suitors.

Gakpo is an Eindhoven-born player, who rose up through the ranks at his boyhood club, and made his senior debut in the 2017-18 season.

He has represented the Dutch across age levels before making his senior national team debut in 2021 at the European Championship against North Macedonia.

Gakpo scored his first international goal in the World Cup qualifier against Montenegro and has three goals in nine appearances.

Recently rival fans signed a petition to remove City’s Haaland on claims of him being a robot, and the petition has over 400,000 signatures.