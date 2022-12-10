News

Emiliano Martinez calls referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz ‘useless’, asks Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to ‘keep his mouth shut’

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez hopes referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz doesn’t officiate at the World Cup anymore.

Team Sportstar
Lusail 10 December, 2022 07:22 IST
Lusail 10 December, 2022 07:22 IST
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu speaks with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during a Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu speaks with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during a Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: JUAN MABROMATA

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez hopes referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz doesn’t officiate at the World Cup anymore.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez called referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz “useless” and advised Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after his team’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Netherlands in the penalty shootout of a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal game.

“The referee was giving everything for them. He gave 10 minutes [added time] for no reason. He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them, like two, three times... He just wanted them to score, that’s basically it.

Also Read
Messi hits out at Antonio Mateu Lahoz, says ‘cannot put a referee like him, he is not up to the level’

“So, hopefully we don’t have him that ref anymore. He’s useless,” he said of the Spanish official, who dished out a record total of 19 yellow cards, out of which two were shown to Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries.

Martinez went on to call Lahoz “crazy, the worst referee of the tournament, arrogant.”

He added, “You say something to him and he talks back to you badly. I think since Spain went out, he wanted us to go out as well.”

After the sides - with a 2-2 scoreline - couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes of play, the game trickled into penalty shootouts where Martinez played hero. He saved the first two penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

The 30-year-old Albiceleste shot-stopper added: “I heard Van Gaal saying, ‘We have got an advantage in penalties. If we go to penalties, we win.’ I think he needs to keep his mouth shut.”

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us