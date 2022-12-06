Arata Izumi, the former India footballer with Japanese roots, has seen the grassroots efforts that led to Japan’s qualification into the FIFA World Cup round-of-16.

“In Japan’s case, it was a long-term plan to get a final result. And I think all the effort and passion is paying off. The effort was not just internal but also external, starting with the trend of football - how those top countries in the world play, study them, maybe sometimes copy them, and sometimes try to create their own football,” he said.

One of the factors to creating a strong grassroots system is to also have a strong league at the top of the hierarchy. Izumi alluded to the early days when the J-League made football popular in Japan, and a similar trend has been set off in India with the Hero ISL. This season, the crowd presence in the league has made the Hero ISL one of the most watched leagues.

“I think the Reliance Foundation is doing a fantastic job, collaborating with Mizoram Football Association at 6-12 years old. Not just football but giving kids a fair chance at different sports, so that their motor skills can be developed,” Izumi, head coach of U19 football with the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RYFC), said.

“Our motivation is clear, we want to produce players who can elevate the level of Indian football in future. We are moving in the right direction and the Mizoram project is another promising initiative for us. We hope to continue making rapid strides towards seeing India play at the World Cup.”