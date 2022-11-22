Argentina, one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, will begin its Qatar World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

A win or a draw against the Gulf country would give Argentina a record-equalling result.

Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak, one shy of matching Italy’s record. Argentina’s longest active unbeaten streak started in 2019.

Here are the top five unbeaten streaks in international football -

Teams Matches Duration Italy 37 2018-2021 Argentina 36 2019- Spain 35 2007-2009 Brazil 35 1993-1996 Algeria 35 2018-2022

On November 16, Argentina beat the UAE 5-0 to extend its unbeaten streak to 36 matches. The unbeaten streak saw Argentina winning Copa America in 2021, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final and Finalisimma in 2022.

La Albiceleste has not lost a game since going down 0-2 to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America.

The champion of the 1978 and 1986 Word Cups, Argentina lost the 2014 edition final to Germany, and four years later, in Russia, it was eliminated by France in the pre-quarterfinals..