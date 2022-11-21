Ecuador captain Enner Valencia grabbed the next seat to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the famous chess photo shortly after scoring a brace in his country’s 2-0 victory over Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.

The 33-year-old striker’s club Fenerbahce posted a photo on its social media page in appreciation of the star player.

Valencia struck twice within 30 minutes after his first goal, scored in the third minute of the game, was cancelled by VAR due to offside.

With these goals, he has now scored each of Ecuador’s last five goals at the World Cup, becoming the first South American player to achieve such a feat.

On Saturday, Messi and Ronaldo teamed up for a Louis Vitton promotional campaign and posted a chess photo from their respective social media handles.

“Victory is a State of Mind,” read the post.

Ecuador will play its next match against The Netherlands on November 25.