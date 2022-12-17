Deepika Padukone to escort FIFA World Cup trophy in final at Lusail Stadium

The World Cup trophy would arrive at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by Indian actor Deepika Padukone and a member of France’s 1998 or 2018 World Cup-winning teams. The FIFA World Cup trophy travel case is designed to protect and transport the FIFA World Cup trophy, which weighs 6.175 kgs and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite.

Padukone was appointed as the brand ambassador of the French brand in May, 2022

The trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state. Regulations state that the original trophy must remain in FIFA’s possession and cannot be won outright. The team winning the World Cup retains the authentic trophy temporarily and is then permanently awarded the tournament edition trophy, the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy (which is gold-plated, rather than solid gold, and engraved with the year, host country and winners of the respective event).

In Brazil 2014, Carlos Puyol representing Spain, the 2010 World Champion, and Brazilian-born model Gisele Bundchen escorted the trophy, while in 2018 it was Philip Lahm of Germany and former Russian model Natalia Vodianova.

The brand’s campaign “Victory is a State of Mind” featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and shot by Annie Leibovitz ahead of the World Cup had taken social media by storm and the post from Ronaldo’s handle has garnered 41801800 likes while the post from Messi’s handle has been liked 31845256 times.