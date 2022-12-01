Adekugbe of Canada scores the 100th goal of FIFA World Cup, against Morocco

Sam Adekugbe of Canada scored the 100th goal of the FIFA World Cup after he found the net from a thick deflection in the 41st minute, against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

The 27-year-old made a great run along the left flank and zipped a dangerous low ball across the Moroccan penalty box, which rolled into the net after a deflection, beating Yassine Bounou at his near post.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador had started the goal rush in this edition of the tournament and it was Mitchell Duke scored the 50th of the tournament, winning a crucial match for the Socceroos against Tunisia.

Though Canada has been eliminated from the World Cup after two consecutive losses, it has looked promising in attacks, with Alphonso Davies scoring the first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the Maple Leafs.

With Adekugbe finding the net, it will be something John Herdman and his side will hope to return home with something to show for, from its campaign in Qatar 2022.