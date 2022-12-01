News

Adekugbe of Canada scores the 100th goal of FIFA World Cup, against Morocco

Sam Adekugbe of Canada scored the 100th goal of the FIFA World Cup after he found the net from a thick deflection in the 41st minute, against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 21:18 IST
01 December, 2022 21:18 IST
Canada’s Sam Adekugbe in action with Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech in the FIFA World Cup Group F match.

Canada’s Sam Adekugbe in action with Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech in the FIFA World Cup Group F match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sam Adekugbe of Canada scored the 100th goal of the FIFA World Cup after he found the net from a thick deflection in the 41st minute, against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

Sam Adekugbe of Canada scored the 100th goal of the FIFA World Cup after he found the net from a thick deflection in the 41st minute, against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

The 27-year-old made a great run along the left flank and zipped a dangerous low ball across the Moroccan penalty box, which rolled into the net after a deflection, beating Yassine Bounou at his near post.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador had started the goal rush in this edition of the tournament and it was Mitchell Duke scored the 50th of the tournament, winning a crucial match for the Socceroos against Tunisia.

Though Canada has been eliminated from the World Cup after two consecutive losses, it has looked promising in attacks, with Alphonso Davies scoring the first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the Maple Leafs.

With Adekugbe finding the net, it will be something John Herdman and his side will hope to return home with something to show for, from its campaign in Qatar 2022.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us