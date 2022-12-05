Harry Kane sets sight on ‘battle’ with France in quarterfinal after ‘perfect’ goal vs Senegal

Harry Kane turned his attention to the quarterfinal ‘battle’ against France after he scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Senegal in England’s 3-0 win in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Kane netted England’s second goal in the injury time of the first half to break his tournament duck after Jordan Henderson put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead in a magnificent win over Senegal. Bukayo Saka scored the third goal around the hour mark.

After the win, the Tottenham Hotspur starlet said, “The ball sat up nicely, the connection was perfect. I am a striker, whenever I score, I am happy. Scoring is one of the best feelings in the world and, hopefully, this can be the start of a good run for me personally because I know that will help the team.”

“We enjoy this one but our attention turns straight to the quarter-final against France - it’s going to be a great game. They’re reigning champions, it will be a good battle,” Kane added.