News

Harry Kane sets sight on ‘battle’ with France in quarterfinal after ‘perfect’ goal vs Senegal

Kane netted England’s second goal in the injury time of the first half to break his tournament duck after Jordan Henderson put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead against Senegal in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 09:24 IST
05 December, 2022 09:24 IST
Harry Kane celebrates scoring England’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on December 4. 

Harry Kane celebrates scoring England’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on December 4.  | Photo Credit: AP

Kane netted England’s second goal in the injury time of the first half to break his tournament duck after Jordan Henderson put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead against Senegal in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Harry Kane turned his attention to the quarterfinal ‘battle’ against France after he scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Senegal in England’s 3-0 win in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Kane netted England’s second goal in the injury time of the first half to break his tournament duck after Jordan Henderson put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead in a magnificent win over Senegal. Bukayo Saka scored the third goal around the hour mark.

Also Read | Southgate: England ready for biggest test against France in quarterfinals

After the win, the Tottenham Hotspur starlet said, “The ball sat up nicely, the connection was perfect. I am a striker, whenever I score, I am happy. Scoring is one of the best feelings in the world and, hopefully, this can be the start of a good run for me personally because I know that will help the team.”

“We enjoy this one but our attention turns straight to the quarter-final against France - it’s going to be a great game. They’re reigning champions, it will be a good battle,” Kane added.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us