FIFA World Cup points table LIVE after Japan vs Costa Rica: Costa Rica moves third above Germany in Group E

Keysher Fuller’s goal gave Costa Rica a vital win in a FIFA World Cup Group E match.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 17:24 IST
Keysher Fuller celebrates scoring for Costa Rica against Japan.

Keysher Fuller celebrates scoring for Costa Rica against Japan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Costa Rica bounced with a nerby 1-0 win over Japan in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Sunday.

Keysher Fuller scored the match-winner in the 81st minute that took the Central American nation to third in the table behind Spain and Japan in the points table.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar (E)200215-40

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21
Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain11007073
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany100112-10

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium11001013
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10

