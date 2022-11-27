FIFA World Cup points table LIVE after Japan vs Costa Rica: Costa Rica moves third above Germany in Group E

Costa Rica bounced with a nerby 1-0 win over Japan in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Sunday.

Keysher Fuller scored the match-winner in the 81st minute that took the Central American nation to third in the table behind Spain and Japan in the points table.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 2 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 3 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 4 Qatar (E) 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 4 Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 4 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 2 Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 -6 3 4 Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group H standings: