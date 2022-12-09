The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal stage kicked off on Friday, December 9, with Brazil having taken on Croatia in the first match.

The action-packed last-eight stage will also see the Selecao Canarinho’s South American neighbour Argentina - led by superstar Lionel Messi - take on the Netherlands on the very first matchday.

Old rivals England and France face each other on the second day. Morocco, fourth African team ever to make the QF, will lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

The four winners will progress to the semifinals, starting December 14.

Here are all the matches, results and goalscorers of the quarterfinal matches -

Match No. Quarterfinal fixtures and results Goalscorers Date (as per IST) 1 Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on penalties) Brazil - Neymar (105+1'); Croatia - Petkovic (117') December 9

KEY --> * indicates match is in progress