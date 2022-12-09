News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of quarterfinal results updated after Croatia vs Brazil penalty shootout, matches, scores, goalscorers

FIFA World Cup: Sportstar presents the full list of quarterfinal matches, results, full-time scorelines, and goalscorers from Qatar 2022.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 23:06 IST
Croatia’s players celebrate during the penalty shootout.

Croatia’s players celebrate during the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay

The FIFA World Cup  2022 quarterfinal stage kicked off on Friday, December 9, with Brazil having taken on Croatia in the first match.

The action-packed last-eight stage will also see the Selecao Canarinho’s South American neighbour Argentina - led by superstar Lionel Messi - take on the Netherlands on the very first matchday.

Old rivals England and France face each other on the second day. Morocco, fourth African team ever to make the QF, will lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

The four winners will progress to the semifinals, starting December 14.

Here are all the matches, results and goalscorers of the quarterfinal matches -

Match No.Quarterfinal fixtures and resultsGoalscorersDate (as per IST)
1Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on penalties)Brazil - Neymar (105+1'); Croatia - Petkovic (117')December 9

