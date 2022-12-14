News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of semifinal results updated, matches, scores, goalscorers

FIFA World Cup: Sportstar presents the full list of semifinal matches, results, full-time scorelines, and goalscorers from Qatar 2022.

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 00:08 IST
14 December, 2022 00:08 IST
Argentina fan holds a banner displaying an image of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona before the match against Croatia.

Argentina fan holds a banner displaying an image of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona before the match against Croatia. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH

FIFA World Cup: Sportstar presents the full list of semifinal matches, results, full-time scorelines, and goalscorers from Qatar 2022.

The Qatar 2022 semifinal stage kicked off on Tuesday, December 13, with Argentina having taken on Croatia in the first match.

The action-packed last-four stage will also see Morocco, the only African side to have made this far in a FIFA World Cup, take on defending champion France.

The winners will progress to the final on December 18. The losing sides will fight for the third place at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 17.

Here are all the matches, results and goalscorers of the semifinal matches -

Match No.Semifinal fixtures and resultsGoalscorersDate (as per IST)
1Argentina 0-0 Croatia*-December 14
2France 0-0 Morocco-December 15

KEY --> * indicates match is in progress

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us