The Qatar 2022 semifinal stage kicked off on Tuesday, December 13, with Argentina having taken on Croatia in the first match.

The action-packed last-four stage will also see Morocco, the only African side to have made this far in a FIFA World Cup, take on defending champion France.

The winners will progress to the final on December 18. The losing sides will fight for the third place at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 17.

Here are all the matches, results and goalscorers of the semifinal matches -

Match No. Semifinal fixtures and results Goalscorers Date (as per IST) 1 Argentina 0-0 Croatia* - December 14 2 France 0-0 Morocco - December 15

KEY --> * indicates match is in progress