Serbia squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Mitrovic, Tadic, Vlahovic in focus as 26-man team announced

Serbia on Friday announced a 26-member squad for the Qatar World Cup.
The Balkan nation, who has finished fourth twice in the World Cup, qualified for the competition after qualifying top of World Cup qualification UEFA Group A, ahead of Portugal.
Serbia is in Group G alongside Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon and will begin its campaign on November 25 against Brazil.
SERBIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdjan Babic
Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic
Forwards: Dusan Tadic (captain), Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Duricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic