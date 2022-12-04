Social media in awe of Messi as he powers Argentina to quarterfinals at FIFA World Cup 2022

Football fans heaped praise on Lionel Messi as he produced a moment of trademark quality to score the opener in a 2-1 win over Australia and send Argentina into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 35th minute. In his first attempt, Australia goalkeeper Harry Souttar managed to punch away the shot, but Nicolas Otamendi grabbed the ball and set up Messi in the area. The PSG star cut through Australia’s defence to put Argentina ahead in the game.

It was his 789th goal in his 1,000th career appearance - but first in the knockout rounds of the World Cup - helped set up a last-eight clash with the unbeaten Netherlands on Friday.

This was Messi’s third goal in the tournament, getting him past Argentine legend Diego Maradona in World Cup goals. Messi has scored in every World Cup match, except in the game against Poland, where he missed a penalty.

Julian Alvarez scored the other in the 57th minute after some calamitous Australian defending, before Enzo Fernandez’s 77th-minute own goal set up an unexpectedly nervy finale.

Messi is looking to win his first World Cup.

As he dazzled the fans, players and punditss alike, here is how the social media reacted to his remarkable performance against Australia.

Messi magic makes Murray, Del Porto talking

Messi is the man. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 3, 2022

Piers Morgan has some advice for Messi fans BBC punditry team. Will they listen to him?

The relentless Messi fan-girling by the whole BBC punditry team is getting excruciatingly obsequious.

Getting worried one of them might have an 'accident' in the studio. Calm yourselves, lads. He had a good game against an average side. See how he does against a good team. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 3, 2022

Rene Higuita is impressed

Valoremos y disfrutemos a Leo Messi … no sabemos cuantos siglos tengan que pasar para ver otro como él ☀️🐐 — René Higuita (@higuitarene) December 3, 2022

Rio Ferdinand calls it ‘best individual performance’

“Messi has given the best individual performance we’ve seen at this World Cup so far. By a mile.” — - Rio Ferdinand, former England defender.

Gary Linekar talks about Messi magic

Messi scores his 789th goal in his 1000th match and his first ever in a knockout game at a World Cup. His 9th World Cup goal takes him ahead of Maradona and one behind Batistuta. A moment of Messi magic amid a messy match. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 3, 2022

