Gavi on Wednesday became Spain’s youngest goalscorer ever in a World Cup match, firing one past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from outside the box during a Group E match at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha. He is just 18 years and 110 days old.

Additionally, he is now also the youngest to score in the quadrennial showpiece since Brazil legend Pelé, who was 17 years and 249 days old when he scored in the 1958 final against Sweden. The second youngest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup is Mexico’s Manuel Rosas in 1930 against Argentina.

Last year, Gavi became the youngest ever to represent Spain when he started in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Italy at 17 years and 62 days. He then broke the record of Angel Zubieta (17y 284days).

Spain recorded its biggest victory in World Cups, with a 7-0 thrashing of the Ticos, to move to the top of the group standings.