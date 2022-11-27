IDOL, One Kiss, Freed from Desire: The goal songs of all 32 FIFA World Cup teams

“ How are you?
Said the man
Look at the girl how she kisses her rosary
Ask the sky and sigh with your daily prayer
But it is seen that God does not listen to those in his neighbourhood.”
But God listened to Argentina in the 64th minute and the country’s freestyle rapper WOS’s single “Luz Delito” got dwarfed by chants of “Vamos, vamos” from the stands.
The deathly silence of pandemic football had sudden unfamiliar bursts of “goal music” echoing in the Stadiums, trying hard but failing harder to replace the cries of the passionate fans.
The 32 World Cup teams, too, have picked their “goal songs” – music to be played after every strike. Nine teams – including Uruguay and Croatia – are yet to hear the familiar numbers blast from the stadium systems, while Spain players have already heard Raphael’s “Mi Gran Noche” too many times.
Italian singer-songwriter Gala Rizzato’s “Freed from Desire” is the most recurring number – played eight times already for the goals scored by England and Poland. The Swiss, as well, has picked the same song. England still has a fall-back playlist in Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” and Blur, BTS, Drake, Zombie Nation, too, obviously feature.
Team songs
1. Argentina – “Luz Delito” be WOS
2. Australia – “Down Under” by Men at Work, “On My Mind” by Powderfinger
3. Belgium – “Devil Time” by MC Devil
4. Brazil – “Esquentado O Couro” by Escola De Samba
5. Canada – “30,000 Feet” by Northside Benji, “Going Bad” by Meek Mill featuring Drake
6. Cameroon – “Mbandjoh” by Les Mytheurs
7. Costa Rica – “El Otro Gol” by Ghandi, “Ole Ole” by Los Ajenos
8. Croatia – “Srce Vatreno” by Marko Lasic, “Svijet Voli Pobjednike” by Colonia
9. Denmark – “Re-Sepp-Ten” by VM Holdet (the 1986 Danish World Cup team)
10. Ecuador – “Ecuador, Si Si Puedo” by Damiano
11. England – “Freed from Desire” by Gala, “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa
12. France – “Song 2” by Blur
13. Germany – “When we stand together” by Nickelback
14. Ghana – “Oofeets” by Sarkodie
15. Iran – “Iran1400” by HM
16. Japan – “Syori No Emi Wo Kimi To” by Ukasuka
17. Morocco – “Allez Allez Maroc” by Hamid Bouchank
18. México – “Son de La Negra” by Mariachi Vargas
19. The Netherlands – “Love Tonight” by Shouse, “Samba De Janeiro” by Bellini
20. Poland – “Balkanica” by Piersi, “Freed From Desire” by Gala
21. Portugal – “A Minha Casinha” by Xutos, “Vamos com Tudo” by David Carreira
22. Qatar – “Al Majmoua” by Hena Maak
23. Saudi Arabia – “Al Saudia” by Rashad Al Majeb
24. Senegal – Not applicable
25. Serbia – “Rasta” by Preko Sveta, “Uzicko Kolo” by Svetozar Lazovic Gongo
26. South Korea – “IDOL” by BTS, “The Shouts of Red” by Trans Fixion
27. Spain: “Mi Gran Noche” by Raphael
28. Switzerland – “Freed From Desire” by Gala
29. Tunisia – “Muhammed” by Adnan Dogru, “Sidi Mansour” by Saber Rabei
30. Uruguay – “Cumbia Pa La Seleccion” by The La Planta
31. United States – “Feel So Good” by Mase
32. Wales – “Kernkraft 400” by Zombie Nation, “This is Wales” by The Barry Horns