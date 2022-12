Kylian Mbappe was missing from group training on Tuesday as France prepared for their World Cup quarterfinal against England, the French football federation said.

“Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game,” the FFF said.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup.