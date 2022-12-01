News

FIFA World Cup: Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé 

Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

DOHA 01 December, 2022 22:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pelé was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital "for a re-evaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor."

Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pelé from the World Cup on Thursday.

Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. She added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health.

“We all want to wish good health to Pelé,” Tite said in Qatar a day before Brazil’s next match against Cameroon.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, reached the round of 16 after two group matches. The team needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G.

“(Pelé) is our biggest extraterrestrial representative,” Tite joked.

The hospital said the former great “has full control of his vital functions” and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units for

