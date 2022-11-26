Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup live streaming info: When and where to watch, schedule, stats, predicted 11

PREVIEW

Robert Lewandowski’s Poland will be up against a high-flying Saudi Arabia in a Group C clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City stadium on Friday.

Saudi Arabia coming at the back of a massive 2-1 win against Argentina will have momentum riding towards it and will hope replicate the kind of performance that it displayed against Lionel Messi’s side.

Going into the game, the focus will be on Saudi’s Salem Al Dawsari, who provided his side with the much-deserved winning goal against La Albiceleste, with a stunning solo goal in the 53rd minute of the game.

Predicted XI Poland: Szczesny; Zalewski, Kiwior, Glik, Bednarek, Cash; Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Boleahi, Al Tambakti, Abdulhamid; Al Malki, Kanno, Al-Abed; Al Dawsari, Al-Shehiri, Al Buraikan World Cup form guide: Poland: Drew 0-0 against Mexico Saudi Arabia: Won 2-1 against Argentina

Meanwhile Poland is coming into the game after a gruelling goalless draw against Mexico. Lewandowski’s side will have to improve its passing and finishing skills as it was outplayed for the majority of the 90 minutes against Mexico.

This tie will also be an opportunity for Lewandowski to open his account in World Cups. The Barcelona striker was handed a chance to score last game after winning a penalty but Guillermo Ochoa stepped up to deny him of a goal.

He has four World Cup caps for Poland but has failed to score on any of these appearances.

When is the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The FIFA World Cup Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will start at 6:30pm IST at the Education City Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Poland vs Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live telecast of the Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be available on Sports18 in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Poland vs Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live stream of the Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be available on Voot, Jio Cinema in India.