FIFA World Cup 2022: When, where to watch the Qatar WC in India?

The biggest festival of international football, the FIFA World Cup, returns after four years, with this edition set to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Football teams from all around the World locked horns, either in qualifiers or intercontinental playoffs to finally end up with 32 teams in race for the World Cup trophy.

Which stadiums are hosting the FIFA World Cup?

Eight stadiums in Qatar, namely -- Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Rayyan Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Janoub Stadium -- will be hosting the FIFA World Cup, with the final set to happen at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on TV?

The broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been bought by Viacom Network 18 in India. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Mobile and on OTT?

On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on Voot and Jio Cinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on laptop?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 can be watched online on Voot and is expected to have a select subscription to enjoy streaming services.

When are the matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

There are five designated slots for the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first match, between host Qatar and Ecuador is scheduled for a 9:30 pm kick-off on November 20, while the matches from then on are on five slots - 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 am.

The knockouts will be played at 8:20 pm and 12:30 am slots respectively, while the final is set for an 8:30 pm kick-off.