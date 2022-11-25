News

Senegal wins 2-0 to put Qatar on brink of FIFA World Cup exit

Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng and Famara Diedhiou scored for the African champion, while Mohammed Muntari grabbed a consolation goal for the host.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 20:31 IST
Senegal’s forward #19 Famara Diedhiou celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium .

Senegal’s forward #19 Famara Diedhiou celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium . | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Senegal pushed Qatar to the brink of a group stage exit, after it clinched a 2-1 win, with goals from both halves, on Friday at the AL Thumama Stadium, Doha.

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring for the African champion in the 41st minute after he capitalised on a defensive error form Qatari defender Boualem Khoukhi.

Senegal double the lead in the 48th minute through Famara Diedhiou, who headed in from a corner.

Mohammed Muntari’s goal for Qatar, the first-ever in World Cup for the country, in the 78th minute, gave the host hopes, before Bamba Dieng scored from inside the box to seal the game for Senegal.,,

