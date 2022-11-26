News

Tunisia player tripped by referee in lead up to Duke’s goal for Australia in FIFA World Cup

Mitchell Duke put the Socceroos ahead in the 23rd minute with a superb header but to the protest of Tunisian players

Team Sportstar
26 November, 2022 16:32 IST
Tunisia’s Ellyes Skhiri, right, reacts after the opening goal of Australia during the World Cup.

Tunisia’s Ellyes Skhiri, right, reacts after the opening goal of Australia during the World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri was tripped by referee Daniel Siebert in the lead up to Australia’s opening goal of a World Cup Group D enouncter on Saturday.

Mitchell Duke put the Socceroos ahead in the 23rd minute with a superb header but to the protest of Tunisian players.

Skhiri was looking to get past Siebert to reach Riley McGree in possession near the center circle but ended up tripping and falling over the match official’s trailing leg.

In fact, Duke, the goal-scorer, was behind Skhiri when he fell to the ground. The Aussie striker went on to put the ball in the net with a header.

The rules state that the referee must stop play and restart in the case of the ball striking the referee but there is nothing in the laws which says that the play has to be pulled back for the referee accidentally impeding another player.

