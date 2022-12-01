Who is Wojciech Szczesny, the Poland keeper who saved the Messi penalty vs Argentina?

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny became the centre of attention yet again after denying Lionel Messi the opening goal from the spot, against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Group C match at the Stadium 974 on Wednesday.

This was his second penalty save in the tournament, with the goalkeeper saving Salem Al Dawsari’s penalty against Saudi Arabia, in the previous match. At that time, Poland was leading 1-0 and the goal could have made it all square for Saudi Arabia.

The Juventus keeper, Szczesny, has risen to prominence by mastering the art of tracking players who are taking the penalty and ultimately, saving the spot kicks.

Since joining the Old Lady in 2017, Szczesny has saved 11 penalties from a total of 34 faced. Last season, he saved three in Serie A, the most by a goalkeeper in that season.

