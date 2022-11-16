FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the Brazil manager at Qatar WC?

Brazil will be led by superstar coach, Tite, at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 61-year-old former Selecao midfielder joined the national coaching panel in 2016 as Dunga’s replacement following a disastrous World Cup campaign at home and Copa America.

Tite started his coaching career in 1990 and managed several clubs in Brazil and the Gulf. The most notable of them are Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil and Al Wahda in the UAE.

Also Read | Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2022: Squad analysis, starting XI, formation

Tite’s tenure with Brazil started with seven consecutive wins in the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying matches, making it the first team to qualify for the Russia World Cup. However, Brazil was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinal.

In 2019, he guided Brazil to its first Copa America title in 12 years. It was Brazil’s ninth continental title.

Brazil is heading into the Qatar World Cup as one of the favourites with a strong team that seems ready to execute Tite’s strategy. Every department has skilled and experienced players. The midfield is formed by Casemiro, Fred, and Fabinho, and the star-studded forward line is led by Neymar. Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jasus, Raphinha and Richarlison are other top strikers Brazil has. With so many options, Tite has the luxury of deploying different formations which often makes it difficult for opponents to fathom Brazil’s strategy.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Tite deploys the 4-2-3-1 formation as he has more forward-thinking central midfielders in Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta and the pairing of Casemiro and Fred.

Brazil, placed in Group G alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia, will kick off its campaign on November 25.