Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Brazil lost the Copa America last year to Argentina and will look to win an international trophy sooner than later with Neymar fit and scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 10:13 IST
Neymar, who has been excellent in attack for Brazil as well as PSG, will be the centre-point of the front-line for the Selecao in Qatar 2022.

Neymar, who has been excellent in attack for Brazil as well as PSG, will be the centre-point of the front-line for the Selecao in Qatar 2022.

Brazil is the most successful team in the World Cup and has featured in every edition of the tournament.

The five-time World Champion has scored more goals (229) and won more matches in the tournament (73) than any other country in the world.

The Selecao last lost a group stage match 24 years ago and have finished first in their group in the opening round in the World Cup in each of the last ten editions of the tournament.

Manager: Tite

Brazil's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
109731818229105

When is Brazil playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 25 - Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM - Stadium 974
  • ⦿ December 3 - Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium
Where can I watch Brazil’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Brazil’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

