Brazil is the most successful team in the World Cup and has featured in every edition of the tournament.

The five-time World Champion has scored more goals (229) and won more matches in the tournament (73) than any other country in the world.

🇧🇷 Congratulations Brazil 👏👏👏



👑 The five-time #WorldCup champs become the first South American nation to win their way to Qatar 2022 ✈️🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/WCeKIWT1hi — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 12, 2021

The Selecao last lost a group stage match 24 years ago and have finished first in their group in the opening round in the World Cup in each of the last ten editions of the tournament.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Brazil lost the Copa America last year to Argentina and will look to win an international trophy sooner than later with Neymar fit and scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.

Manager: Tite

Brazil's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 109 73 18 18 229 105

When is Brazil playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 25 - Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium

November 25 - Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium ⦿ November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM - Stadium 974

November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM - Stadium 974 ⦿ December 3 - Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium