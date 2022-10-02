Brazil is the most successful team in the World Cup and has featured in every edition of the tournament.
The five-time World Champion has scored more goals (229) and won more matches in the tournament (73) than any other country in the world.
The Selecao last lost a group stage match 24 years ago and have finished first in their group in the opening round in the World Cup in each of the last ten editions of the tournament.
Brazil lost the Copa America last year to Argentina and will look to win an international trophy sooner than later with Neymar fit and scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.
Manager: Tite
Brazil's World Cup record:
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|109
|73
|18
|18
|229
|105
When is Brazil playing in the world cup?
- ⦿ November 25 - Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium
- ⦿ November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM - Stadium 974
- ⦿ December 3 - Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium