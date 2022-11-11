FIFA World Cup 2022 Spain squad: Full 26-man squad, schedule, De Gea, Ramos out, Fati returns, team guide

Spain announced its 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 11, set to be played in Qatar from November 20, this year. It is competing in its 16th FIFA World Cup and this is their 12th successive appearance having not missed a final tournament since 1974.

Luis Enrique’s side has been drawn into Group E, alongside Japan, Costa Rica and Germany. It will start its World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on November 23.

La Furia Roja has had a rather unimpressive run after winning the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two European Championships in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

In the 2014 World Cup, Spain failed to make it past the group stages, while in Russia (in 2018), the team, competing without its permanent head coach Julien Lopetegui, was eliminated by Russia in the round of 16.

Under Enrique, the team has shown promise, making it to the semifinals of the EURO 2020 and the final of the UEFA Nations League last year. At Qatar, the Spaniards will look to continue the resurgence.

Full Squad Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford FC). Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia CF), Pau Torres (Villarreal CF), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia CF). Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (FC Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico de Madrid). Forwards: Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal CF), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona). Head Coach: Luis Enrique

Spain's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 63 30 15 18 99 72