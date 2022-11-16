Teams

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is USA men’s soccer coach at Qatar WC?

A former defender at Crystal Place, Berhalter reached the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals with the USA. He represented the USA in 44 matches.

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 04:30 IST
16 November, 2022 04:30 IST
The USA coach Gregg Berhalter during a press conference at the Al Gharrafa SC Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, on November 14, 2022.

The USA coach Gregg Berhalter during a press conference at the Al Gharrafa SC Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, on November 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A former defender at Crystal Place, Berhalter reached the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals with the USA. He represented the USA in 44 matches.

Gregg Berhalter joined the USA men’s football team in December 2018 to replace Dave Sarachan after having stints with Columbus Crew SC in Major League Soccer (MLS) and Hammarby IF in Sweden. He also served as an assistant coach for LA Galaxy.

As a player, Berhalter played for Crystal Place and reached the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals with the USA. He represented the USA in 44 matches.

Also Read | USA Soccer team at FIFA WC 2022 squad: United States of America announces 26-member team for Qatar

A former defender, Berhalter built the USA around the youngsters, discarding the old guns to instil a possession-based football. It has made his team look more attractive.

The 49-year-old New Jersey native has done quite well. He won 36 matches and lost only 10 of his 56 games in charge.

But a 0-2 defeat to Japan and a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup warm-up games caused Berhalter a headache. His players lack international experience and that might be tricky for him in Qatar World Cup.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2022: USA fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Berhalter, who was also part of the 2006 USA World Cup squad, would hope his players produce a good show in the finals. The USA won CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021.

Berhalter deploys the 4-3-3 formation, and his tactic is to press the opponents hard with an aim to grab chances from their mistakes.

Read more stories on Teams.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us