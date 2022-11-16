Gregg Berhalter joined the USA men’s football team in December 2018 to replace Dave Sarachan after having stints with Columbus Crew SC in Major League Soccer (MLS) and Hammarby IF in Sweden. He also served as an assistant coach for LA Galaxy.

As a player, Berhalter played for Crystal Place and reached the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals with the USA. He represented the USA in 44 matches.

A former defender, Berhalter built the USA around the youngsters, discarding the old guns to instil a possession-based football. It has made his team look more attractive.

The 49-year-old New Jersey native has done quite well. He won 36 matches and lost only 10 of his 56 games in charge.

But a 0-2 defeat to Japan and a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup warm-up games caused Berhalter a headache. His players lack international experience and that might be tricky for him in Qatar World Cup.

Berhalter, who was also part of the 2006 USA World Cup squad, would hope his players produce a good show in the finals. The USA won CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021.

Berhalter deploys the 4-3-3 formation, and his tactic is to press the opponents hard with an aim to grab chances from their mistakes.