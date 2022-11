Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: Full 26-member team announced for Qatar WC, Davies features after injury scare

Canada named Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in its squad for the World Cup on Sunday, putting to rest any doubts over whether the injured full back would be fit for the tournament in Qatar after picking up an injury.

Davies, who plays as a forward for Canada, missed the German side’s last two Bundesliga games after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, with the 22-year-old tearing a muscle fibre in his right rear thigh. Davies has played 34 times for Canada, scoring 12 goals, and is their most high-profile player.

It was the first CONCACAF country to punch its ticket to this year’s World Cup and will be appearing at the finals for the first time in 36 years.

Canada will also rely on Cyle Larin, who was the top scorer in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with 13 goals, four more than his team mate Jonathan David who also made the squad.

Canada is in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. John Herdman’s side will begin its campaign against the Belgians on November 23.