Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: Full 26-member team announced for Qatar WC, Davies features after injury scare

Canada is in Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

Reuters
13 November, 2022 21:34 IST
Canada’s Alphonso Davies has been named in the squad after surviving an injury scare while playing with Bayern Munich.

Canada's Alphonso Davies has been named in the squad after surviving an injury scare while playing with Bayern Munich.

Canada named Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in its squad for the World Cup on Sunday, putting to rest any doubts over whether the injured full back would be fit for the tournament in Qatar after picking up an injury.

Davies, who plays as a forward for Canada, missed the German side’s last two Bundesliga games after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, with the 22-year-old tearing a muscle fibre in his right rear thigh. Davies has played 34 times for Canada, scoring 12 goals, and is their most high-profile player.

It was the first CONCACAF country to punch its ticket to this year’s World Cup and will be appearing at the finals for the first time in 36 years.

Canada will also rely on Cyle Larin, who was the top scorer in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with 13 goals, four more than his team mate Jonathan David who also made the squad.

Canada is in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. John Herdman’s side will begin its campaign against the Belgians on November 23. 

Full Canada Squad
Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St Clair
Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius
Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette
Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies

